National legislators vow to amend Constitution according to CPC suggestion

Leading Party members of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Monday vowed to make the revision to the Constitution according to the suggestion of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

At a meeting presided over by Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, the Leading Party Members' Group of the NPC Standing Committee studied the spirit of the second plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

They also discussed work on implementing the spirit of the second plenary session and revising the Constitution.

They agreed to resolutely implement the CPC Central Committee's overall requirement and principle in revising the Constitution and subject the process under the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee.