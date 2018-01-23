China appreciates Indonesia's position on South China Sea issue

China appreciates the Indonesian Defense Minister's remarks on the South China Sea issue and will maintain peace and stability with related parties, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Monday.

Hua made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a speech delivered by Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu last week.

According to reports, Ryacudu gave a keynote speech at the Raisina Dialogue 2018 in New Delhi, saying that the situation in the South China Sea has eased, and the status quo needs to be maintained. Indonesia, he noted, appreciates China's goodwill in opening itself and is eager to work together in strengthening regional security architecture.

"Ryacudu's words reflected the active and sincere will of China and the ASEAN countries in jointly safeguarding peace and stability in the South China Sea," said Hua, emphasizing that trust between China and the ASEAN countries is precious and the regional stabilization is a hard-won result.

She said China will continue to work with related parties to actively advance negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and practical maritime cooperation.