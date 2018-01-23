LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China solicits opinion on overseas martyr memorials

1
2018-01-23 09:27Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A regulation on the protection of overseas martyr memorials has been put out for public opinion, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said Monday.

The memorials include cemeteries, memorial halls, monuments and statues, among others.

Authorities are tasked with searching for remains, protecting and building memorial facilities, maintenance, and memorial activities.

They should coordinate with host countries to delimit the protection area and ensure the facilities are well protected.

The facilities should not be removed or relocated unilaterally and unrelated activities in the protected area should not be allowed, the regulation said.

Violators could face criminal charges.

The regulation was drafted by the ministries of civil affairs, foreign affairs and finance, as well as the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.