China solicits opinion on overseas martyr memorials

A regulation on the protection of overseas martyr memorials has been put out for public opinion, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said Monday.

The memorials include cemeteries, memorial halls, monuments and statues, among others.

Authorities are tasked with searching for remains, protecting and building memorial facilities, maintenance, and memorial activities.

They should coordinate with host countries to delimit the protection area and ensure the facilities are well protected.

The facilities should not be removed or relocated unilaterally and unrelated activities in the protected area should not be allowed, the regulation said.

Violators could face criminal charges.

The regulation was drafted by the ministries of civil affairs, foreign affairs and finance, as well as the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission.