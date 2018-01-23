Complaints of noisy passengers surge after airlines allow use of devices

Complaints over the use of electronic devices on planes have soared after an increasing number of Chinese airlines allowed their use on flights, leaving many to wonder whether they should welcome the move.

At least 13 Chinese airlines currently, or will soon, permit passengers to use phones on flights, including China Eastern Airlines, Hainan Airlines and China Southern Airlines, Securities Daily reported.

The British singer, Jessie J, complained on Friday about passengers sitting next to her watching loud videos on a Chinese airline she was taking, The Beijing News reported.

"...loud videos seem to be the vibe on this flight," she posted on Instagram.

Many other users of Chinese social media, such as Weibo, felt the same way. One commented "Sleeping can help to relieve long-haul flight fatigue. If phone calls come in a variety of dialects, it will be unbelievable later when taking planes."

The use of smartphones and other devices will destroy the peace of a flight and lead to all kinds of noises, Yangcheng Evening News reported.

It is necessary for passengers to be self-disciplined, and Chinese airlines should put more focus on service standards, The Beijing News said in an opinion piece.

Wang Jiangmin, a specialist from the Civil Aviation Resource Net of China, told the Global Times that it is difficult for individual Chinese airlines to regulate, but added that they can provide more interesting services to passengers which do not involve smartphones, such as inflight games.

"It will be better for the Chinese government in its management of the industry," Jiang said, pointing out there are no related laws in China or abroad.