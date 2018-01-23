Jackie Chan moves his historic buildings to east China province

Four Hui-style historic buildings, privately owned by movie star Jackie Chan, have found a new home in Bengbu City in east China's Anhui Province.

The four wooden structures, which date back to the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) to the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), will be stationed in an exhibition park.

The buildings were dismantled into coded parts in Tianjin, their original location, and sent to the park in containers before they are reconstituted, according to the exhibition park.

"The buildings will be better protected here and displayed to the public after they are restored," said Yang Shu, a member of park staff.

Covering 333 hectares, the park was built to preserve Hui-style historic buildings, which are a major Chinese architectural style from ancient times.

With exquisite homes, ancestral halls and memorial archways as the most impressive embodiments, Hui-style buildings are mostly seen in Anhui and Zhejiang provinces.

In 2013, Jackie Chan donated two buildings, a pavilion and an opera stage that he bought years ago, to a Singapore university. It led to heated debate in China over the preservation of such antiquities.