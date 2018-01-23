LINE

China urges Japan to reflect on its history of aggression

2018-01-23 08:54Xinhua

China hopes Japan can "listen to the call for justice from home and abroad, correctly understand and deeply reflect on its history of aggression and militarism," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a routine press briefing when commenting on Japan's public broadcaster NHK airing a documentary about Unit 731 Sunday night.

Unit 731 was a Japanese germ warfare unit that committed atrocities during the occupation of northeast China from 1935 to 1945.

"The relevant historical evidence is ironclad and undeniable," the spokesperson said. "We appreciate those Japanese who have the courage to expose and face the truth of history, and hope Japan can listen to the call for justice and earnestly respect the feelings of the people of China and other victim countries in Asia."

　　

