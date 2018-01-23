LINE

China extends visa term for foreigners of Chinese origin

The valid visa term for people of Chinese origin, who now hold foreign citizenship, will be extended to five years for multiple journeys from the previous one-year period, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said Monday.

Other measures enabling Chinese citizens to apply for entry-exit certificates at local police offices were also announced at an MPS news briefing.

China saw 598 million exits and entries across the border in 2017, up 4.76 percent from 2016, according to the MPS. Some 292 million of the trips were made by citizens in the Chinese mainland, a 6.73-percent increase from the previous year.

Qu Yunhai, head of the Bureau of Exit and Entry Administration of the MPS, said the ministry will continue to reform the system for issuing permanent residence certificates to foreigners.

　　

