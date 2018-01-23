LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China hopes U.S. stops distorting its defense, diplomacy

1
2018-01-23 08:50Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China on Monday expressed the hope that the United States will correctly view bilateral relations and stop distorting China's defense and diplomatic policies.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a routine press briefing when asked to comment on the 2018 National Defense Strategy (NDS) of the United States.

According to reports unveiled Friday, the Pentagon believes competition from China and Russia is a greater risk to the United States than terrorism.

"As China continues its economic and military ascendance, asserting power through an all-of-nation long-term strategy, it will continue to pursue a military modernization program that seeks Indo-Pacific regional hegemony in the near-term and displacement of the United States to achieve global preeminence in the future," said the report.

Hua said the report was full of Cold War thinking and obsolete notions of "zero-sum" games.

She said the report made fundamental mistakes by deliberately distorting China's national defense and foreign policy and overblowing the strategic competition among major powers.

China has steadfastly taken the path of peaceful development and followed defensive national defense policies, she said.

Hua said China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a guardian of international order.

"We hope that the U.S. will abandon the Cold War mentality and work with China to focus on cooperation and control differences so as to safeguard the long-term, healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations," said Hua.

She said it is the right choice for the interests of both countries and the world.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.