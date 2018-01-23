Political advisors required to make proposals on Constitution revision

Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a meeting of the leading Party members' group of the 12th CPPCC National Committee, during which the leading Party members' group of the 12th CPPCC National Committee studied the spirit of the second plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, has announced that it will organize political advisors to put forward constructive proposals on planned revisions to the country's Constitution.

At a meeting presided over by Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, Sunday, the leading Party members' group of the 12th CPPCC National Committee studied the spirit of the second plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The CPPCC should adhere to the CPC leadership, enhance awareness of the rule of law, and make sure to fulfil its duties within the framework of the Constitution, said a statement released after the meeting.

Political advisors were asked to fully understand the CPC Central Committee's overall requirements and principles on Constitutional revision, and put them into practice when the CPPCC revises its own charter.

A proposal from the CPC Central Committee on a revision to the Constitution was adopted at the plenary session held between Jan. 18-19.

Major theoretical achievements, principles and policies adopted at the 19th CPC National Congress should be incorporated into the revision, according to a communique issued after the session.