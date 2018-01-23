Provincial 'two sessions' open after key CPC congress

China is entering the local "two sessions" season as annual legislative sessions opened in Anhui, Beijing, Henan, Hunan, Jiangxi and Xinjiang on Monday. Other provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities are scheduled to begin legislative sessions this week.

The local "two sessions" -- annual meetings of provincial lawmakers and political advisors -- discuss local economic and social development in the past year and make plans for the year to come.

Last year, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in October introduced Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Local sessions are expected to implement Xi Jinping thought and the spirit of the congress.

These annual legislative sessions are completed ahead of the annual sessions of the national legislature and the top political advisory body in March.

During local two sessions this month, new leaders of provincial people's congresses, governments and political consultative bodies as well as directors of supervisory committees will be elected.

NEW ANTI-CORRUPTION DRIVE

Unlike previous two sessions, the election for the director of local supervisory commissions has been added to the agendas.

Supervisory system reform is China's latest battle in the war against corruption, to ensure that supervision covers everyone working in the public sector who exercises public power.

Pilot projects were run in Beijing, Shanxi and Zhejiang and the reform will expand nationwide this year.

As the CPC has maintained its anti-graft campaign over the past five years, new measures are expected regarding clean governance.

ANTI-POVERTY BATTLE

Poverty relief is another subject of high concern.

Qu Tianjun, a Beijing political advisor, said he was keen to see how China integrates poverty alleviation into the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province, a project to link more than 100 million people to become an important engine for economic growth.

Qu said he was also interested in how technology could eliminate poverty and how Beijing could enhance cooperation with less-developed western regions.

Favorable policies in southern Xinjiang have been increasing in recent years, and Shapakhti Uxur, head of Xayar County and deputy to Xinjiang's regional people's congress, can feel that people are grateful to the government.

The income of urban residents of Xayar grew by 10 percent in 2017, while the income of rural residents grew by 8 percent. More than 3,000 people were lifted out of poverty in the county.

China's economy totaled 82.7 trillion yuan (about 13 trillion U.S. dollars) in volume in 2017, expanding 6.9 percent as it picked up pace for the first time in seven years.

The local "two sessions" will also highlight high-quality development, supply-side structural reform, rural area revitalization, coordinated regional development and better law enforcement on environmental matters.