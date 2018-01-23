LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

U.S. Senate votes to end gov't shutdown, bill goes to House

1
2018-01-23 08:41Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 22, 2018. U.S. Senate reached 60 votes Monday to advance bill to end government shutdown. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 22, 2018. U.S. Senate reached 60 votes Monday to advance bill to end government shutdown. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

The U.S. Senate on Monday passed a three-week funding bill to reopen the federal government after a three-day shutdown, sending it to the House of Representatives for a final vote.

The Senate passed the bill to extend the government funding through Feb. 8 with a vote of 81-18, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer reached a deal over government spending and immigration.

"After several discussions, offers and counteroffers, the Republican leader and I have come to an arrangement. We will vote today to reopen the government to continue negotiating a global agreement," Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday morning.

The House is expected to approve the three-week funding bill later in the day and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature, allowing the government to completely reopen on Tuesday.

"As soon as the Senate voted to reopen the government, the President continued conversations on the next steps on responsible immigration reform," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday in a statement.

"We will work with Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate committed to fixing our broken immigration system," she said.

The current government funding expired on Friday midnight as the Senate failed to advance a stopgap spending bill, which had passed the House of Representatives and would fund the government through Feb. 16.

The shutdown, the first since 2013, cast a shadow over the first anniversary of Trump's presidential inauguration on Saturday and forced him to cancel a planned weekend trip to his Mar-a-Lago resort in the state of Florida.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.