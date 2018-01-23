CPC must lead in political, legal area, Xi says

The Communist Party of China's absolute leadership over political and legal systems must be upheld, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said in an instruction released on Monday.

Xi, also president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark in an instruction on the country's political and legal spheres. The instruction was publicized at the Central Political and Legal Work Conference in Beijing.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the committee, presented Xi's instruction and spoke at the conference.

The political and legal systems should uphold the Party's absolute leadership and the people-centered developmental concept, Xi said. He fully acknowledged the achievements made on the country's political and legal front since the Party's 18th National Congress, and he also set forth requirements for political and legal work in the new era.

Xi pointed out that since the Party's 18th National Congress, the political and legal systems have implemented the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and made important contributions for safeguarding reform, development and stability. Xi said that those who work on the country's political and legal front should study and implement the spirit of the CPC's 19th National Congress and strengthen the Four Consciousnesses.

Xi told political and legal workers to do their jobs in a visionary and proactive manner, deepen judicial system reform, push the building of safe China and law-based China, build a strong force, boost intelligence building, and be strict in exercising law-enforcement and judicial power.

The political and legal staff should fulfill their major duties of safeguarding the country's political security, ensuring social stability, promoting social justice and protecting the people's safety, Xi said. He called for more effort to create a safe political and stable social environment, fair legal environment and excellent service environment, and enhance the people's sense of gains, happiness and safety.

The country's Party committees at all levels should support the political and legal departments in fulfilling their duties in line with the law and addressing problems in political and legal matters, Xi said.

During the conference, political and legal agencies pledged to uphold the banner of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and implement the spirit of the Party's 19th National Congress and the Central Economic Work Conference.

They vowed to uphold the Party's absolute leadership over political and legal systems, uphold the people-centered development and stick to progress and stability.