LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Beijing Zoo to work with African institution to protect animals

1
2018-01-23 00:35Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Beijing Zoo and the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) will conduct joint research on animal protection, Beijing Zoo said Monday.

The two sides are expected to exchange knowledge and personnel, as well as share information and technology.

AWF will invite Chinese experts and researchers to visit African zoos, exchanging experiences of zoo management and animal protection, and the AWF will learn from China in areas such as animal breeding and disease prevention.

"The African continent is endowed with abundant species. We want to introduce their measures of animal protection to China and also share our technology with them," said Li Xiaoguang, director of the Beijing Zoo.

"We see this as a part of continuing partnership between China and Africa," said Kaddu Sebunya, president of the AWF.

Sebunya praised China for the ban of all ivory processing and trade, adding that, besides economic cooperation, cooperation on animal protection should be strengthened between the two sides.

Established in 1906, Beijing Zoo is one of the largest city zoos in China, receiving around 8 million visits every year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.