Chinese culture center to open in Vietnam in 2019

A Chinese culture center will open in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2019.

The Chinese government-backed facility will host sports and cultural competitions, shows and seminars to promote the country's culture, according to Huang Yu, director of the cultural department of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The government of Guangxi, which borders Vietnam, is involved in building the center. The region plays a big role in China's cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

China has 35 official Chinese culture centers overseas, including six in ASEAN member states.

Guangxi is working on more than 20 projects related to China-ASEAN cultural exchanges, according to Huang.