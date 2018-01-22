LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Statue of Liberty to reopen on state funds amid U.S. gov't shutdown

1
2018-01-22 16:56Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Members of the U.S. Park Police place signage near the ferry dock for the Statue of Liberty announcing its closure following a U.S. government shutdown in Manhattan, New York, U.S., Jan. 20, 2018. (Photo/Agencies)

Members of the U.S. Park Police place signage near the ferry dock for the Statue of Liberty announcing its closure following a U.S. government shutdown in Manhattan, New York, U.S., Jan. 20, 2018. (Photo/Agencies)

New York City's iconic landmark the Statue of Liberty will reopen Monday at the expense of state funds following a brief closure as a result of the U.S. federal government shutdown.

"We've contacted the federal Department of the Interior and we worked out an arrangement where New York State will fund the federal employees who operate the Statue of Liberty so it will reopen tomorrow at state expense," New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday when announcing the decision at a press conference.

According to a news release published on the governor's website, the cost of keeping the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island open is 65,000 U.S. dollars per day.

However, the iconic statue generates a tourist revenue that far outweighs its operational cost, making a major contribution to the New York State economy.

"We don't want to lose the income," Cuomo said.

The Statue of Liberty, located on Liberty Island within the state of New York, is among the 417 national park sites operated by the federal National Park Service (NPS).

According to an annual report by the NPS, 4.5 million people visited Liberty Island in 2016, generating 263.2 million dollars in visitor spending per year and supporting 3,400 jobs, with an economic output of 364 million dollars.

Despite the reopening of the Statue of Liberty, many other national parks and monuments will remain closed or partially closed as a result of the government shutdown starting on Saturday.

The National Parks Conservation Association estimated that about one-third of the 417 national park sites were shuttered.

"Park visitors are advised to use extreme caution if choosing to enter NPS property, as NPS personnel will not be available to provide guidance, assistance, maintenance, or emergency response," the NPS warned in a notice to visitors.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.