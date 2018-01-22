LINE

70 percent of Beijing urban residential water from Yangtze

2018-01-22

Beijing authorities said Monday that the city received 1.077 billion cubic meters of diverted water from the Yangtze River in 2017.

Since the south-to-north water diversion project began operation in December 2014, a total of 3 billion cubic meters of water has been diverted to Beijing.

Some 70 percent of the city's urban residential water supply is from the Yangtze, according to Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform.

In 2017, the city made more efforts to build supporting facilities of the diversion project. The Tongzhou water plant opened and construction has finished on the Liangxiang water plant.

The middle route of the south-to-north water diversion project carries water through canals and pipes from the Danjiangkou reservoir in central China's Hubei Province to the provinces of Henan and Hebei, as well as the municipalities of Beijing and Tianjin.

Beijing has also been expanding the use of recycled water. In 2017, a total of 1.05 billion cubic meters of recycled water was put into use.

　　

