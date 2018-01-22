LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi stresses equal importance of development, stability

1
2018-01-22 16:43Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

President Xi Jinping has asked Party committees at various levels to seek development while maintaining stability.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction which was read at the central conference on political and legal work, held in Beijing Monday.

He urged the Party committees to support all judicial and law enforcement agencies to perform their duties in accordance with the law and resolve institutional problems hindering political and legal work.

Read more:

Xi stresses Party's 'absolute leadership' over political, legal work

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the Party's absolute leadership over political and legal work.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement in an instruction read at the central conference on political and legal affairs, which opened in Beijing Monday.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.