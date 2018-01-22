Xi stresses equal importance of development, stability

President Xi Jinping has asked Party committees at various levels to seek development while maintaining stability.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction which was read at the central conference on political and legal work, held in Beijing Monday.

He urged the Party committees to support all judicial and law enforcement agencies to perform their duties in accordance with the law and resolve institutional problems hindering political and legal work.

