Qinghai's installed new energy capacity exceeds 9.5 mln kw

Northwest China's Qinghai Province saw its installed new energy capacity reach 9.53 million kilowatts at the end of 2017, accounting for 37.5 percent of its total installed power capacity, according to State Grid's Qinghai branch.

The solar power-rich province, located on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, has an accumulated on-grid solar power of 38 billion kilowatt-hours, according to the state-owned electric utility company.

Qinghai transferred 1.95 billion kilowatt-hours of new energy out of the province in 2017, up by 248 percent year on year, State Grid said.

According to the provincial energy bureau, Qinghai is building two new energy bases with a total scale of over 60 million kilowatts.

The province is expected to have 20 million kilowatts of installed new energy capacity in 2020, accounting for 53 percent of its total installed power capacity.

Additionally, construction will begin this year on a 800 KV clean energy power transmission line linking Qinghai and central China's Henan Province.