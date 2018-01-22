S Korean president expects inter-Korean dialogue mood to continue after Winter Olympics

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday stressed the need to continue the inter-Korean dialogue beyond the upcoming Winter Olympics, saying it should be developed into talks between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States.

Moon said during a meeting with his senior secretaries that nobody can be optimistic about until when the current dialogue mood between Pyongyang and Seoul would continue, stressing the need for the dialogue mood, which he described as a chance created like a miracle by the Winter Olympics, to continue beyond the winter sports event.

The DPRK agreed to send a large delegation, including athletes, cheerleaders and performers, to the South Korea-hosted Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games set to run from February to March in the country's eastern county of PyeongChang.

Moon said South Korea got a valuable chance to peacefully solve the nuclear issue and open a door to peace on the Korean Peninsula, noting it was attributable to the Winter Olympics.

The South Korean leader said the DPRK's participation in the Winter Olympics and the inter-Korean dialogue had a great significance as it will contribute to the success of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and to the South Korean economy.

The inter-Korean dialogue, Moon said, should be linked to talks between the DPRK and the United States and other various dialogues to peacefully resolve the nuclear issue, and keep peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.

He asked ordinary people and the political parties to help the Winter Olympics succeed as the current dialogue mood is very hard to win.

South Korea and the DPRK agreed to march together at an opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and field a unified women's ice hockey team during the PyeongChang Olympics.