LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Fewer Beijing couples want second baby: survey

1
2018-01-22 15:27Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Fewer residents in Beijing now desire to have a second child despite the implementation of the second-child policy, according to a recent survey.

About 58.6 percent of Beijing residents would like to have two children, down from 70.4 percent in 2001, according to a survey on social opinion and belief for 2016-2017 published by the Beijing Social Psychological Work Committee over the weekend.

The survey shows that 72.6 percent of Beijing residents have only one child. Around 10.8 percent have two children.

The survey was of 2,430 people, according to Beijing Youth Daily.

In a policy response to an aging population, couples since 2016 have been allowed to have two children.

Concerns over finance, impact on parent careers, childcare and education option are the main reasons that families are hesitant to have a second child.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.