Fewer Beijing couples want second baby: survey

Fewer residents in Beijing now desire to have a second child despite the implementation of the second-child policy, according to a recent survey.

About 58.6 percent of Beijing residents would like to have two children, down from 70.4 percent in 2001, according to a survey on social opinion and belief for 2016-2017 published by the Beijing Social Psychological Work Committee over the weekend.

The survey shows that 72.6 percent of Beijing residents have only one child. Around 10.8 percent have two children.

The survey was of 2,430 people, according to Beijing Youth Daily.

In a policy response to an aging population, couples since 2016 have been allowed to have two children.

Concerns over finance, impact on parent careers, childcare and education option are the main reasons that families are hesitant to have a second child.