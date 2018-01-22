China issues blue alert for cold wave

China's meteorological authority Monday issued a blue alert, the lowest level in a four-tier warning system, for a cold front in some central and western regions.

From Monday to Friday, the temperature is expected to drop by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of central and northwestern China, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.

Parts of Gansu, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Hubei, and Hunan will see temperatures drop by up to 10 degrees accompanied by heavy winds, said the NMC.

The NMC advised that residents should take measures against the cold weather.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for severe weather, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.