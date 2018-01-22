LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China to build national NEV technological innovation center

1
2018-01-22 14:59Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China will build a technological innovation center for new energy vehicles (NEV) in Beijing, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The center will boost the supply of key new energy vehicle technologies to meet growing demand, said the ministry in a response to a request made by the Beijing government to establish the center.

Leading resources in the industry, and higher learning and research institutions are encouraged to participate in the building of the center.

The center should make its goals dynamic in accordance with new developments in global technology as well as the new energy vehicle industry, said the ministry.

The building of the center is significant in building China into an innovation-oriented country, said the ministry.

China is a global leader in the development of NEVs. Last year, a total of 777,000 NEVs were sold in the Chinese market, more than any other country, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The government expects NEV output and sales to hit 2 million annually by 2020, according to a plan released last year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.