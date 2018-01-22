China to build national NEV technological innovation center

China will build a technological innovation center for new energy vehicles (NEV) in Beijing, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The center will boost the supply of key new energy vehicle technologies to meet growing demand, said the ministry in a response to a request made by the Beijing government to establish the center.

Leading resources in the industry, and higher learning and research institutions are encouraged to participate in the building of the center.

The center should make its goals dynamic in accordance with new developments in global technology as well as the new energy vehicle industry, said the ministry.

The building of the center is significant in building China into an innovation-oriented country, said the ministry.

China is a global leader in the development of NEVs. Last year, a total of 777,000 NEVs were sold in the Chinese market, more than any other country, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The government expects NEV output and sales to hit 2 million annually by 2020, according to a plan released last year.