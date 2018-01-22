'Dali's Fantastic Universe' in Beijing

Hundreds of works of late Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali have been brought to a up-market Beijing gallery for a three-month exhibition through to the end of March.

The exhibition, put together by Shenzhen MAO Industries Company, the Dali Universe and Espace Dali Paris, is being held at Yang Art Museum.

According to the organizers, on display are 230 pieces of art in the forms of bronze sculptures, paintings, colored glass sculpture, Tarot collages, furniture and gold ornaments.

Three iconic sculptures -- the 3-meter tall melting watch "Dance of Time II," the "Profile of Time" and the "Woman Aflame" are included in the exhibition, according to the Dali Universe, a private collection of Dali's artworks.

Dali, who was born in 1904 and died in 1989, is regarded as one of the greatest European artists of the 20th century, and known for using striking colors and bizarre visual images to create surrealist art.

The Chinese name of the exhibition is literally rendered "Crazy Dali Artshow." A regular ticket costs 180 yuan (27.7 U.S. dollars) while a family ticket, which can accommodate two adults and up to two children, costs 360 yuan.