LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

'Dali's Fantastic Universe' in Beijing

1
2018-01-22 14:52Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Hundreds of works of late Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali have been brought to a up-market Beijing gallery for a three-month exhibition through to the end of March.

The exhibition, put together by Shenzhen MAO Industries Company, the Dali Universe and Espace Dali Paris, is being held at Yang Art Museum.

According to the organizers, on display are 230 pieces of art in the forms of bronze sculptures, paintings, colored glass sculpture, Tarot collages, furniture and gold ornaments.

Three iconic sculptures -- the 3-meter tall melting watch "Dance of Time II," the "Profile of Time" and the "Woman Aflame" are included in the exhibition, according to the Dali Universe, a private collection of Dali's artworks.

Dali, who was born in 1904 and died in 1989, is regarded as one of the greatest European artists of the 20th century, and known for using striking colors and bizarre visual images to create surrealist art.

The Chinese name of the exhibition is literally rendered "Crazy Dali Artshow." A regular ticket costs 180 yuan (27.7 U.S. dollars) while a family ticket, which can accommodate two adults and up to two children, costs 360 yuan.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.