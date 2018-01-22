Pig butchered in front of students raises concerns

A large pig was butchered in front of some 600 kindergartners on Monday to teach them about anatomy and celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, raising concerns online.

The youngsters at the Badong county, Hubei Province school observed as the school's founder, Xiang Hongmao and three assistants chopped up the pig carcass, which was then splayed on a frame.

The pig appears to not have been slaughtered in front of the children and brought out after it was killed.

Photos show Xiang dressed in surgical scrub-like garb and addressing the crowd while holding the entrails of the pig.

The bloody scene was to create a "New Year's atmosphere," Xiang explained.

Most children appear smiling and fascinated by the process.

While many took to social media to share their concerns, those who grew up in rural areas said butchering of an animal is a traditional part of Chinese New Year.

"Maybe we were too rough and today's kids are too delicate," wrote Sina Weibo user "ererjiej."