New airport express system for fresh products

A new FedEx Shanghai International Express and Cargo Hub recently opened at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, which provides a fresh approach to transport fresh products, Jiefang Daily reported Sunday.

The American express delivery company can now store and declare for inspection of fresh products, which previously had to be outsourced.

Shanghai Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau will take advantage of new technology including artificial intelligence to achieve paperless declarations for inspections of imported and exported goods. The average time for express items to be released by customs has been shortened to three to four hours from two to three workdays.

The bureau is also experimenting on a new unmanned inspection system that can operate all day long. If the system is connected directly to FedEx depot, express items can go through the process of inspection as soon as they arrive at the airport.