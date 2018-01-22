LINE

Beijing embraces first snow of winter snow

2018-01-22 12:21Xinhua

The first snow of the winter has fallen in Beijing, which will cause low temperatures throughout week.

The snow lasted from Sunday night to Monday morning, without bringing snow cover to most parts of the city, according to the municipal observatory.

"The snow was too light for a snowball fight," said Guo Jianxing, a senior engineer with the observatory.

The observatory issued an alert for a cold snap on Sunday, forecasting temperatures as low as minus 12 degrees Celsius during the week.

The snow arrived late, as it usually came around Nov. 29.

"Cold air has been enough this winter, but moisture is scarce, leading to the delay of snow," Guo said.

　　

