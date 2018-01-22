Viral 'frost boy' gets wish to visit Beijing, see flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square

Eight-year-old Wang Fuman, better known to Chinese netizens as "frost boy," got a chance to fly on a plane for the first time this weekend as he traveled from his home in Ludian county, Yunnan Province to Beijing to watch the flag-raising ceremony held each morning at Tiananmen Square.

Earlier this month a photo showing Wang with his hair and eyebrows all covered in frost after walking for an hour to school during minus 9 C conditions went viral nationwide, earning him the nickname "frost boy."

During his three-day visit to the capital - organized by chinapeace.gov.cn, official website of the Political and Legislative Affairs Committee of the CPC Central Committee - Wang, his elder sister and father also visited the anti-terrorism police, the People's Public Security University of China and a police museum.

In previous interviews, Wang had revealed that he always wanted to go to Beijing and that he wanted to be a policeman when he grows up.

Since Wang's photo went viral, continuous donations in various forms, such as cash and clothing, have been made to Wang's family from across China, with a portion going to Wang's school and his schoolmates.

Wang's father, a migrant worker, has also managed to find a better job as a result of recent media attention.

Fu Heng, principal of Wang's primary school, told media that he is worried that Wang may never have another moment's peace again now that he has gone viral.

While many netizens were happy to see photos of Wang enjoying his trip to Beijing, some are worried that Wang may end up being "consumed by those who want to help him."

Many donors have asked why their donations were given to other children besides Wang. The local government and charities made it clear that the donations would go to children who have as much need as Wang.

According to reports, there are thousands of children like Wang in Ludian, and among them, many live farther away from school than Wang.