Zhejiang Greentown signs South African international

Chinese club Zhejiang Greentown announced that they had reached a deal with South Africa international Dino Ndlovu on Saturday.

The-28-year-old striker once played for Qarabag Agdam, the champion of Azerbaijan league. He scored 15 goals in 34 matches during last season, helping the team to qualify for 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.

During Champions League preliminaries and group stage, Dino had scored four goals and dished out one assist in eleven appearances.

So far, the South African international have scored five goal in thirteen appearances in Azerbaijan league this season.

"He's a player you can count on for victory. We think he will help us to do better in front of goal." Zhejiang Greentown said in their official announcement.