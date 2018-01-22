LINE

Presidium of top advisory body meet to prepare for annual session

Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over the 69th chairpersons' meeting of the 12th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

The presidium of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, met on Sunday to prepare for the first session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting was presided over by Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the 12th CPPCC National Committee.

The presidium adopted a draft list of organizations, quota and name list of the members of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, and decided to submit the documents to the 24th session of the Standing Committee of the 12th National Committee of the CPPCC for deliberation.

　　

