18 killed in Kabul hotel attack, including 14 foreigners

2018-01-22 09:12Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Photo taken on Jan. 21, 2018 shows the attacked Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

At least 18 people have been killed, including 14 foreign nationals, in a deadly attack on the Intercontinental hotel in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, a spokesman of the Afghan Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

All five attackers were also killed during the gunfight with Afghan security forces.

A 12-hour siege following Saturday night's attack ended on Sunday.

Spokesman Najib Danish told local Tolo News TV that those among the killed were four Afghans and 14 foreign nationals.

Kam Air, a local airline, said earlier that 11 of its foreign staff were killed in the hotel attack claimed by Taliban, adding that several local staff of the company were among the casualties.

The siege started Saturday night after five Taliban suicide bombers stormed the six-storey luxury hotel overlooking the city.

A total of 12 people were also injured in the attack.

The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

　　

