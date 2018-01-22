LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese internet court proposes online ID system

1
2018-01-22 09:07Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's first court specializing in internet-related cases plans to propose a national online ID system for filing legal email and confirming the identity of litigants, according to the court official.

Located in China's e-commerce hub of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, the Hangzhou Internet Court has settled 3,064 lawsuits since it was inaugurated in August, 2017.

Shao Jingteng, vice president of the court, said on average, a judge at the e-court handles 100 cases a month with each online court session lasting 25 minutes and each trial proceeding taking 48 days.

Hangzhou is home to many internet companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. As Chinese are increasingly using online shopping and payment services, the internet court has become as efficient judicial guarantee for maintaining cyber security, resolving online disputes and promoting the integration of the internet with society and the economy.

Concerning problems found in online court proceedings, Shao said the court has suggested that, in additional to the current physical address, public security departments add a unique online address to each ID card so that e-documents can be sent to litigants.

If the suggestion is adopted, each Chinese citizen would have a unique online address linking to their ID card allowing the court's virtual ID system to also confirm the identity of a litigant.

The court is building of a database of internet-related cases, which promotes the use of big data and artificial intelligent technology in the judicial sector.

Du Qian, chief justice of the court, said it aims to use big data analysis to improve judicial decision-making, so as to better serve for the public interests and economic development.

The court currently has six judges and is recruiting more.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.