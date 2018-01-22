LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

7 missing after fishing vessel collides with cargo ship near Hong Kong

1
2018-01-22 08:48Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Seven people were still missing one day after a fishing boat collided with a cargo ship near China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the Government Flying Service (GFS) of Hong Kong said on Sunday.

The collision happened at sea about 60 miles (96 km) southeast of Hong Kong on Saturday night, GFS said in a statement, adding that the fishing vessel sank following the collision.

The GFS received at 9:20 p.m. local time on Saturday (1320 GMT) a request by Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) for assistance in the search and rescue mission. The GFS rescuers picked up one person in water and brought the person back to GFS base for ambulance transfer to hospital, while a total of seven people were still missing.

The GFS continued the search and rescue mission on Sunday on the request of the MRCC, but did not find the missing persons.

The search has been suspended, the GFS said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.