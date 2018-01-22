LINE

3 found dead as suspected Chinese fishing boat capsizes near S. Korea

South Korean coast guards reach the cpasized fishing boat near South Korea's western waters, Jan. 21, 2018. Three people were found dead as a suspected Chinese fishing boat capsized near South Korea's western waters, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday. (Xinhua)

Three people were found dead as a suspected Chinese fishing boat capsized near South Korea's western waters, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

The wooden boat was spotted at about 11:59 p.m. local time Saturday (1459 GMT) in waters about 6.44 km northwest of the Baengnyeong island of South Korea near the inter-Korean maritime border.

Divers from the South Korean coast guards searched the 12-meter-long fishing boat, from which three bodies were discovered.

The identity of the victims is being ascertained, according to authorities.

　　

