China to hold international AI competition

China will hold an international artificial intelligence (AI) competition in February this year, with prize money totalling 5 million yuan (about 781,000 U.S. dollars), the organizer said Sunday.

The competition, organized by the committee of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2018, will include six selection trials in China, the United States and Israel. The semifinal and grand final will take place in late May in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Registration for the competition will open on Feb. 10.

Besides the cash prize, winners' products will be exhibited at the expo as well as on its official website, according to the committee.

Winning projects may also receive preferential industrial policies, venture funds and free access of platform and data resources, among other benefits, it added.

The China International Big Data Industry Expo is aimed at providing exchange and sharing platforms for experts, enterprises, institutions and entrepreneurs. It is the world's first big data-themed expo, and has been held annually in Guiyang since 2015.