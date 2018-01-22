LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China to hold international AI competition

1
2018-01-22 00:45Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China will hold an international artificial intelligence (AI) competition in February this year, with prize money totalling 5 million yuan (about 781,000 U.S. dollars), the organizer said Sunday.

The competition, organized by the committee of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2018, will include six selection trials in China, the United States and Israel. The semifinal and grand final will take place in late May in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Registration for the competition will open on Feb. 10.

Besides the cash prize, winners' products will be exhibited at the expo as well as on its official website, according to the committee.

Winning projects may also receive preferential industrial policies, venture funds and free access of platform and data resources, among other benefits, it added.

The China International Big Data Industry Expo is aimed at providing exchange and sharing platforms for experts, enterprises, institutions and entrepreneurs. It is the world's first big data-themed expo, and has been held annually in Guiyang since 2015.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.