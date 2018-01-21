LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China to improve cultural, medical, scientific infrastructure in rural areas

1
2018-01-21 16:19Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

China plans to improve cultural, medical, scientific and technological infrastructure and services in rural areas, particularly impoverished areas, according to a notice jointly issued by several ministerial level departments.

Free film screenings and library services will be continued in remote villages and more scientific and technological infrastructure and services will be built, said the notice, which was jointly issued by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and other relevant departments.

Specialized medical teams will dispatched to treat patients in former revolutionary base areas, ethnic minorities areas, border areas and impoverished areas, the notice added.

The CPC and relevant government departments should carry out events in poor regions and provide favorable policies in these areas in terms of funding and services, it said.

The notice also called for contributions from individuals and private businesses.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.