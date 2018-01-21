DPRK stresses ideological struggle to fend off infiltration of American culture

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has stressed the importance of ideological struggle to fend off the infiltration of American culture which it said could harm the sovereignty and dignity of the nation.

The official Rodong Sinmun said in an article on Saturday that the United States considered young generations as the main target to infiltrate through such "ideological and cultural poisoning" means of films, newspapers, magazines and the Internet.

"The bourgeois ideological and cultural poisoning is more dangerous than a formidable enemy coming in (to) attack with guns," said the daily of the DPRK's ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

Meantime, the DPRK has launched a charm offensive on South Korea to seek an inter-Korean detente by collaborating with Seoul in the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics and working together to ease military tension on the Korean Peninsula.

Pyongyang has also decided to set up an industrial zone west of the capital city to attract foreign investment, in particular investment from the south to ease pressure resulting from international sanctions.