LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

More oil slicks sighted after tanker sinking

1
2018-01-21 15:26Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Several oil slicks have been seen in the East China Sea, close to the location where an Iranian tanker sank one week ago, according to China's maritime authority.

The State Oceanic Administration (SOA) said in a statement Saturday that a 4-km-long, 400-meter-wide oil slick was sighted about 5 km southeast of the tanker's location.

Surveillance vessel and aircraft Saturday confirmed multiple oil slicks of different sizes to the northwest of the site.

Satellite data showed three oil slicks totalling about 200 square kilometers within the monitored area. The largest measured about 164.2 square kilometers.

The SOA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates, it said.

The Panama-registered, Iranian-owned oil tanker Sanchi, carrying 113,000 tonnes of light crude oil, collided with the CF Crystal, a Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter, about 300 kilometers east of the Yangtze estuary on Jan. 6 and sank on Jan. 14.

The 32 crew members onboard the tanker -- 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis -- were lost.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.