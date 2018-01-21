Thousands march in Washington as Trump's presidency hits one-year anniversary

The Women's March returned to Washington D.C. Saturday, the same day as U.S. President Donald Trump's tenure reached its one-year mark.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at the Lincoln Memorial before noon, holding placards denouncing Trump's policies and calling for gender equality.

"It's just so important for all the people to show support for all the people that are just trying to defend our rights... we have an administration that looks like it's really adamant about rolling back people's civil rights now more than ever before," a protester named Janel Fersythe told Xinhua.

The demonstration was organized as a sequel to the Women's March movement which hit all major U.S. cities on Jan. 21, 2017, the day after Trump's inauguration ceremony. Despite a considerably smaller turnout than last year, the crowd was nevertheless energized and upbeat.

Just hours before this year's Women's March, the U.S. government Saturday entered its first shutdown since 2013, after Senate Republicans and Democrats failed to pass a spending bill due to a significant rift on immigration policies. Both parties blamed the other for causing the shutdown.

"Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!" Trump said.