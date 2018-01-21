Chinese educational foundation grants scholarships to over 100 Myanmar students

Su Xiuyu (Daw Zin Khine) Foundation, a Chinese educational foundation, offered stipends for a total of 101 Myanmar outstanding students on Saturday.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, Tian Shanting, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy to Myanmar, praised the foundation's efforts in strengthening China-Myanmar friendship as well as in promoting development in Myanmar's education sector.

U Sein Win Aung, chairman of Myanmar-China Friendship Association, expressed his belief that the assistance from the foundation will be a great help for the outstanding students who could not afford to attend schools due to various reasons.

"I would like to wish Sayarmagyi (great teacher) Daw Zin Khine to have a long healthy life and thank you for your assistance during my academic life," Thura Aung, a third-year medical student said.

The foundation was established five years ago, aiming to enhance friendship between China and Myanmar. Since then, it has granted assistance to a total of 446 outstanding students.

The foundation was chaired by Su Xiuyu, a retired professor from Beijing Foreign Studies University.