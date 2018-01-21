LINE

Chinese athletes dominate singles finals of the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open

Chinese athletes were dominant in the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open as they approached the singles finals on Saturday.

Wang Manyu will face Sun Yingsha in the women's final and top seed Fan Zhendong is to meet with Wang Chuqin in the men's final dual.

In men's singles quarter-final match, Fan beat No. 6 seed Kristian Karlsson from Sweden 4-1, which secured him a place in the semifinal. In the semifinal, Fan defeated No. 4 seed Hugo Calderano of Brazil 4-1.

In the other semifinal, Wang Chunqin defeated compatriot Liu Dingshuo 4-2 to advance.

In the women's singles quarter-final match, No. 6 seed Wang Manyu defeated compatriot and top seed Chen Meng 4-1. She then clinched a 4-3 win over No. 9 seed Chen Xingtong, who beat Sofia Polcanova from Austria 4-2.

Sun Yingsha beat Lee Ho Ching from Hong Kong of China 4-1 in the quarter-final match. In the semifinal, she faced No. 5 seed Chen Szu-Yu from Chinese Taipei, whom she beat 4-1.

The finals will be on Sunday.

　　

