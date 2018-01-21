LINE

Aolong beats Jilin 117-104 to stop losing streak in CBA

2018-01-21 Xinhua

Three foreign players combined for 84 points to help Aolong defeat Jilin 117-104 to stop a 3-game losing streak in the 29th round of the 2017-2018 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Saturday night.

Facing Jilin, Aolong played aggressively and took the lead from the beginning. In the second half, Jilin once managed to cut the gap with a 6-0 run and levelled the score with Von Waver and Carl Landry's scoring. Then Aolong had a more effective offence and won the game at 117-104.

Three players scored double digits for Aolong. Shavlik Randolph contributed 33 points and 13 rebounds, Zaid Abbass pocketed 31 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, Stephon Marbury had 20 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Von Waver scored 20 points and 12 rebounds for Jilin. Carl Landry had 38 points and 8 rebounds, while Zhang Biao and Gao Shiyan combined for 14 points and 10 points.

　　

