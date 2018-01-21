LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

100 mln yuan spent to preserve wetlands in NW China

1
2018-01-21 08:10Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Northwest China's Qinghai Province spent more than 100 million yuan (around 16 million U.S. dollars) on wetland preservation last year, local authorities announced Saturday.

Some 47 million yuan was spent on preservation and restoration projects in more than 12 national wetland parks and Qilian Mountains Nature Reserve in 2017, according to Ma Jianhai, director of the Qinghai Provincial Wetland Protection Management Center.

Another 75 million yuan was spent on environmental protection of several lakes including Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, Ma said.

In addition, the province spent more than 20 million yuan on a wetland ranger project. More than 960 rangers have been employed to monitor rare birds and water resources, and collect garbage in the wetlands.

Qinghai has the largest area of wetlands in China, covering over 8 million hectares and is home to 19 national wetland parks.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.