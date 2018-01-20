LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China vows "necessary measures" after U.S. warship nears Huangyan Island

1
2018-01-20 15:53Xinhua Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saturday vowed "necessary measures" will be undertaken to safeguard the country's sovereignty after a U.S. warship entered waters surrounding Huangyan Island in the South China Sea.

When responding to a relevant question from the press, spokesperson Lu Kang confirmed that the USS Hopper, a guided missile destroyer, sailed within 12 nautical miles of the Chinese island on Wednesday evening without Chinese government permission.

According to Lu, the Chinese Navy has conducted an identification and warning process to drive the U.S. warship away.

Lu said the U.S. warship has impaired China's sovereignty and security interests, and caused a serious threat to Chinese vessels and personnel working in the area.

The spokesperson said the U.S. side's behavior has broken basic protocols of international relations, voicing China's strong dissatisfaction.

"China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty," he said.

Lu reiterated that China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Island and its adjacent waters.

"China respects and safeguards the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea for all countries in accordance with international law, but resolutely opposes any country's move to impair China's sovereignty and security interests in the name of freedom of navigation and overflight," Lu said.

"We strongly urge the U.S. to rectify its mistake immediately and cease this kind of provocation so as not to harm Sino-U.S. relations and regional peace and stability," he said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.