China to hold Spring Festival celebrations around world

China will organize various events around the world to celebrate the Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, as part of its efforts to share Chinese culture and traditions.

China aims to introduce its traditional culture and contemporary values to the international community and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council Information Office said in a statement.

Spring Festival activities such as parades, lantern displays, performances, sports events, forums, and tourism and sales promotions will be held in many countries around the world.

A series of publications, including books, films and animations, will be created for overseas audiences to help them understand the history and traditions of the festival.

Spring Festival is the most important festival in the Chinese calendar, which falls on Feb. 16 this year. Celebrations traditionally begin from new year's eve and last until the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first lunar month.