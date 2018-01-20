LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

China to hold Spring Festival celebrations around world

1
2018-01-20 15:43Xinhua Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

China will organize various events around the world to celebrate the Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, as part of its efforts to share Chinese culture and traditions.

China aims to introduce its traditional culture and contemporary values to the international community and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council Information Office said in a statement.

Spring Festival activities such as parades, lantern displays, performances, sports events, forums, and tourism and sales promotions will be held in many countries around the world.

A series of publications, including books, films and animations, will be created for overseas audiences to help them understand the history and traditions of the festival.

Spring Festival is the most important festival in the Chinese calendar, which falls on Feb. 16 this year. Celebrations traditionally begin from new year's eve and last until the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first lunar month.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.