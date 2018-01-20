LINE

Malaysia says new-born giant panda is female

The baby giant panda newly born in Malaysia is a female, a Malaysian official said Saturday.

"I am very pleased to announce that the newly born Giant Panda is a female and weighs 190 grams," Wan Junaidi Bin Tuanku Jaafar, Malaysia's minister of natural resources and environment, said in a statement.

The baby is healthy and is being cared for very well by her mother, Liang Liang, and handlers at Zoo Negara, Malaysia's national zoo, Wan Junaidi added.

A video provided by the zoo showed a zoo keeper measuring the cub as it was constantly crying. The baby panda was born on Jan. 14, but its gender could not be determined earlier as its protective mother has not allowed keepers to take it away for inspection.

The baby panda is the second offspring of her parents Xing Xing and Liang Liang, both arrived in Malaysia in 2014. Their first-born, Nuan Nuan, who is also a female, returned to China in November last year after turning two-year-old.

　　

