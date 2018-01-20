LINE

U.S. gov't shuts down as Senate fails to pass spending bill

The U.S. Capitol is seen through traffic during rush hour in Washington Jan. 19, 2018. The U.S. government was shutting down as the Senate failed to pass a stopgap spending bill on Friday. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

The U.S. government is shutting down as the Senate failed to pass a stopgap spending bill. Negotiations between congressional lawmakers continue.

Last-minute negotiations fell apart as Senate Democrats blocked a four-week short-term spending bill in a late night vote. It led to the fourth government shutdown over the past 25 years.

The White House blamed the Democrats for the shutdown, which occurred on the first anniversary of Donald Trump's presidency. On Friday, Trump spent much of the day in the Oval Office, trying to strike a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to keep the government open.

"Senate Democrats own the Schumer Shutdown. Tonight, they put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country's ability to serve all Americans," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders in a statement before Friday midnight.

Sanders said in the statement that the White House will not negotiate the status of young immigrants known as "Dreamers" brought to United States as children "while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands."

Federal agencies, such as public safety and military ones, which are considered as "essential" will remain open, while others will be closed until the Congress passed a spending bill to fund the government.

　　

