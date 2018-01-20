LINE

Sports

Qianjiang in central China to host international marathon event

2018-01-20 09:38Xinhua

The Fanan Lake Wetland International Marathon is set to be held on 21 April in Central China's Qianjiang. It is one in a series of marathon events dubbed "Running China."

Qianjiang Mayor Gong Dingrong says the event will include a marathon distance of 42.195km, a half marathon distance of 21.0975km, and a healthy running distance of 8km. It will be able to accommodate 10,000 people.

According to an official with the Hubei sports bureau, the marathon is a reflection of a growing desire for fitness among the general public.

The Qianjiang marathon is a first for the central Chinese city. Because the city is also known for its crayfish, a very popular delicacy here in Central China, the medals used at the event will all feature crayfish. The event will also introduce intelligent technology to improve the experience of participating runners.

　　

