LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

11,000-yr-old baby tomb found in SW China

1
2018-01-20 09:36Xinhua Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

Archaeologists in southwest China's Guizhou Province have confirmed a tomb dating back 11,000 year contains the remains of a toddler.

The tomb is located in a cave in Yankong Village, Gui'an New Area in central Guizhou. Researchers are working to determine whether it is the oldest known tomb in the province.

DNA studies identified the remains contained in the tomb to be from a child under two years old, according to the provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

The cave, which is believed to have been used by humans as early as the late Paleolithic Age, was found in March 2016. The tomb was found in July 2017.

Researchers found a large number of stone implements from the Paleolithic and Neolithic ages, as well as bone objects and tools for hunting, said Zhang Xinglong, associate researcher with the institute.

The findings will further research on the transformation of stone implements and the history of human settlement in central Guizhou.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.