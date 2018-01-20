11,000-yr-old baby tomb found in SW China

Archaeologists in southwest China's Guizhou Province have confirmed a tomb dating back 11,000 year contains the remains of a toddler.

The tomb is located in a cave in Yankong Village, Gui'an New Area in central Guizhou. Researchers are working to determine whether it is the oldest known tomb in the province.

DNA studies identified the remains contained in the tomb to be from a child under two years old, according to the provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

The cave, which is believed to have been used by humans as early as the late Paleolithic Age, was found in March 2016. The tomb was found in July 2017.

Researchers found a large number of stone implements from the Paleolithic and Neolithic ages, as well as bone objects and tools for hunting, said Zhang Xinglong, associate researcher with the institute.

The findings will further research on the transformation of stone implements and the history of human settlement in central Guizhou.