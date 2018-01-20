LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

White House says it prepares for gov't shutdown

1
2018-01-20 02:51Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

White House is preparing for a government shutdown, as the chances of a short-term government funding bill passed by the Senate are dimmed, said a White House official on Friday.

"OMB is preparing for what we're calling the Schumer Shutdown," said White House Office of Management and Budget Director (OMB) Mick Mulvaney at a press briefing on Friday.

The White House is blaming Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer standing in the way for the Senate to pass the stopgap spending bill which has already been approved by the House of Representatives on Thursday night.

Before the briefing, Mulvaney told a group of White House reporters that the White House had told a bunch of administrative agencies to implement lapse plan, which means that they should prepare for a government shutdown.

Mulvaney reiterated at the press briefing that the White House does not want a shutdown.

The federal government is running on its third temporary spending bill since fiscal year 2018 which began on Oct. 1, last year. The current funding measure expires at Friday midnight.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.