Amending Constitution necessary in new era: communique

The second plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presided over by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, is held in Beijing, capital of China, from Jan. 18 to 19. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

It is necessary to amend China's Constitution in the new era, according to a communique issued after the second plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The Constitution has played an important role in development, said the communique.

The Party and the state have been through important changes since the Constitution was last amended in 2004.

The 19th CPC National Congress has made important strategic deployments in socialism with Chinese characteristics under the new era.

It is necessary to amend the Constitution to incorporate theoretical, practical and institutional achievements made by the Party and the people, according to the communique.

China enacted its constitution in 1954. In 1982, the fifth session of the fifth National People's Congress adopted the present constitution, which has been amended in 1988, 1993, 1999 and 2004.

The Constitution has been perfected with progress of the times and development of the cause of the Party and the people, said the communique.